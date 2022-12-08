Eugene “Gene” Buck, 68, of Milford. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety Credit: Courtesy of the Maine Department of Public Safety

Eugene Buck, who was last seen leaving his County Road home about 4 p.m. Tuesday, has been located and is receiving medical care, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Buck family and our office appreciate the tremendous help and search efforts brought forward during this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

No other information was available.

Buck, 68, had been heading to Greenbush but never arrived, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said early Wednesday morning.

Moss said that Buck may have been experiencing “some cognitive issues.”