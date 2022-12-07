A Milford man is missing.

Eugene Buck, 68, was last seen leaving his County Road home in a blue Toyota Tacoma, Maine license plate 6257YA about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

He was heading to Greenbush but never arrived, Moss said early Wednesday morning.

Buck may be experiencing “some cognitive issues,” Moss added.

Moss described Buck as a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair, beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing jeans, blue flannel shirt and dark blue cap.

Anyone with information about Buck’s whereabouts can call the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 207-945-4636.