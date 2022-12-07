Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to low 50s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
New UMaine Augusta president search contract similar to failed one
Chancellor Dannel Malloy has blamed the system’s “over-reliance” on an outside search firm for missteps in the previous UMA president search.
Bangor nightclub pitches plan to curb violence and noise
Patrick Brann’s property, home to both Half Acre Nightclub and Diamonds Gentleman’s Club, has experienced a pattern of violence and noise in recent years.
Bangor aviation company buys British aircraft business
This latest acquisition continues the expansion C&L Aviation Group has seen in recent years.
Maine flea marketeer leaves behind treasures and a lifetime of friends
Soon, all physical traces of Ed Harrington’s life will be gone. But his memory will live on in the hearts of the Maine friends he considered his real family.
Community rallies around Mars Hill basketball coach whose house burned during game
The fire started next to where the Deschaines and their baby sleep. Thankfully, the whole family was at the game so no one was home.
It took a team of wardens to rescue these hunters stranded on Thanksgiving
When Robert “Bob” Higgins Jr. and his son Scott Higgins went out to hunt the day before Thanksgiving, they didn’t expect to get stranded overnight.
Maine ranks as most improved in nation for energy efficiency efforts
The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy ranked Maine fifth among all states for its energy efficiency and energy equity efforts.
Maine surgeon takes 3-month leave after sex discrimination and patient care complaints
Dr. Ian Reight’s decision comes after a BDN investigation showed he had received at least five complaints about his practice over a year.
Belfast schools are in illness outbreak status
Multiple cases of RSV, influenza A, strep throat, COVID-19 and hand, foot and mouth disease have been reported at a Belfast elementary and middle school.
ALSO: Maine CDC to investigate Kennebunk middle school due to high absentee rates
The UMaine women’s hockey team is defying expectations
The Black Bears will be entering their midseason break with an 11-10 record overall, standing at 8-6 in Hockey East under Molly Engstrom.
3 classes will likely crown new North girls basketball regional champs this season
We’ve broken down each North class, and what you can expect going into the upcoming girl’s basketball season.
10 North girls basketball players to watch this season
As the high school basketball season gets underway, here are the top 10 players we’ve got our eye on this year.
Hunter scores ‘Maine grand slam’ after moving to The County
A 21-year-old had his best hunting year yet, harvesting a deer, bear, moose and turkey in 2022 with the support of his family.
Local actor puts on a black ‘stache and gives Peter Pan origin story some swashbuckle
Dominick Varney is mesmerizing in the role of Hook, bringing his usual infectious energy to the stage.
Mainers have poured nearly $300K into Georgia’s Senate election
Most Maine families would get $900 under heating relief plan
Midcoast lawmaker asks feds to investigate Maine criminal justice system
Maine’s emergency system needs more funding to avert crisis, panel says
Truck crash causes $200K worth of damage to Ellsworth Dollar Tree
Police: Unarmed man fled on foot after robbing Waterville bank
Exotic green beetles infecting Portland ash trees
Western Maine school board postpones gender identity policy vote
Meet the Maine rescue dogs competing in the 2023 Puppy Bowl