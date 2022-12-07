Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to low 50s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy has blamed the system’s “over-reliance” on an outside search firm for missteps in the previous UMA president search.

Patrick Brann’s property, home to both Half Acre Nightclub and Diamonds Gentleman’s Club, has experienced a pattern of violence and noise in recent years.

This latest acquisition continues the expansion C&L Aviation Group has seen in recent years.

Soon, all physical traces of Ed Harrington’s life will be gone. But his memory will live on in the hearts of the Maine friends he considered his real family.

The fire started next to where the Deschaines and their baby sleep. Thankfully, the whole family was at the game so no one was home.

When Robert “Bob” Higgins Jr. and his son Scott Higgins went out to hunt the day before Thanksgiving, they didn’t expect to get stranded overnight.

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy ranked Maine fifth among all states for its energy efficiency and energy equity efforts.

Dr. Ian Reight’s decision comes after a BDN investigation showed he had received at least five complaints about his practice over a year.

Multiple cases of RSV, influenza A, strep throat, COVID-19 and hand, foot and mouth disease have been reported at a Belfast elementary and middle school.

ALSO: Maine CDC to investigate Kennebunk middle school due to high absentee rates

The Black Bears will be entering their midseason break with an 11-10 record overall, standing at 8-6 in Hockey East under Molly Engstrom.

We’ve broken down each North class, and what you can expect going into the upcoming girl’s basketball season.

As the high school basketball season gets underway, here are the top 10 players we’ve got our eye on this year.

A 21-year-old had his best hunting year yet, harvesting a deer, bear, moose and turkey in 2022 with the support of his family.

Dominick Varney is mesmerizing in the role of Hook, bringing his usual infectious energy to the stage.

In other Maine news …

Mainers have poured nearly $300K into Georgia’s Senate election

Most Maine families would get $900 under heating relief plan

Midcoast lawmaker asks feds to investigate Maine criminal justice system

Maine’s emergency system needs more funding to avert crisis, panel says

Truck crash causes $200K worth of damage to Ellsworth Dollar Tree

Police: Unarmed man fled on foot after robbing Waterville bank

Exotic green beetles infecting Portland ash trees

Western Maine school board postpones gender identity policy vote

Meet the Maine rescue dogs competing in the 2023 Puppy Bowl

Portland Sea Dogs announce new ownership deal