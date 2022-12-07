Izzy Allen, Jr., G, Central

The Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl honorable mention is a good long-range shooter who averaged 25.2 points per game a year ago along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Red Devils. The 5-foot-9 guard, who has verbally committed to attend the University of Maine, can also pass and dribble and can get to the rim in addition to shooting outside jumpers.

Hope Bouchard, Sr., G, Lawrence

Bouchard is one of those players who does everything well, according to Lawrence coach Greg Chesley. “She is a phenomenal basketball player,” Chesley said. “She can handle the ball, she can shoot and she guards the other team’s best ballhandler. She has a great assist-to-turnover ratio.” She averaged 20 points per game before suffering a broken finger in a car accident.

Sierra Carson, Sr., G, Oxford Hills

The Dartmouth College-bound 5-foot-8 guard averaged 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game a season ago to earn All-Maine first team honors. “If you play off her, she can knock down shots. If you get up on her, she will beat you off the dribble and get to the rim. She is a complete player,” said Hampden Academy coach Nick Winchester.

Maddie Fitzpatrick, Jr., G, Cheverus

The All-Maine first team selection, who verbally committed to UMaine, led Cheverus to its first state championship in Class AA a year ago. She averaged 18.3 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds, 4 steals and 2.8 assists.

Lizzy Gruber, Sr., C, Gardiner

An All-Maine second teamer, Gruber has been one of the state’s premier post players throughout her career. The 6-foot-3 Gruber, who will play at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia next season, averaged 18.3 points, 16.6 rebounds and 5.2 blocked shots per contest. “She keeps working on her game and has really improved her physical strength,” said Gardiner coach Mike Gray.

Clockwise, from top left: Lizzy Gruber, Izzy Allen, Hope Bouchard, Sierra Carson, Maddie Fitzpatrick. Credit: Contributed photos

Emma Lizotte, Jr., C, Cheverus

The 6-foot-3 Lizotte is considered one of the “better defenders I’ve ever coached” by Cheverus’ Bill Goodman. “She is as active as any post player I’ve seen. She has really good footwork and good hands. She finishes well around the basket and she also has the ability to face-up,” said Winchester. The All-Maine second teamer averaged 14.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals a year ago.

Bella McLaughlin, Sr., G, Hampden Academy

McLaughlin, a 5-7 point guard, is considered a fantastic athlete by Winchester. “She is really strong and jumps well. She can impact the floor at both ends,” Winchester said. The Providence College-bound McLaughlin was an All-Maine third team choice last season when she averaged 19.2 points, 4 steals and 4 assists per game despite a long bout with COVID.

Anna Oliver, Soph., G, Hodgdon

As a freshman, Oliver earned a spot on the Class C North All-Tournament team and was an honorable mention on the All-Maine team. The talented and composed point guard averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the tournament. “She has the ability to take over a game,” said Southern Aroostook coach Cliff Urquhart. “She sees the floor so well and spoonfeeds her teammates passes for layups. She is also a great defender.”

Madison Russell, Sr., G, Southern Aroostook

Point guard Russell led the Warriors to their third state Class D championship in four years last season by averaging 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals per game. She was the Most Valuable Player in the Class D North tournament and was an All-Maine honorable mention.

Clockwise, from top left: Emma Lizotte, Bella McLaughlin, Anna Oliver, Madison Russell and Cami Shields, Emmie Streams. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN, Contributed photos

Emmie Streams, Sr., G, Bangor

Bangor’s speedy UMaine-bound point guard was an All-Maine second team selection a year ago after she averaged 9.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals and was named the Class AA North Defensive Player of the Year. “She is very athletic. She is a true point guard,” said Skowhegan coach Mike LeBlanc. “And she gets after it on defense.”