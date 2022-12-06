An unarmed man robbed a Camden National Bank in Waterville Tuesday morning, threatening staff and fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. Regional cops searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

The masked suspect entered the Main Street bank at about 9:40 a.m. and threatened workers, according to a press statement from Waterville Police. He did not display a weapon.

“These events are traumatic for the employees, and we feel for them and the stress they experienced as a result of this robbery, said Waterville Police Interim Chief William L. Bonney. “We will work diligently to find the suspect and bring him into custody.”

Police describe the suspect as a white male of average height wearing a green winter jacket.

Cops from the FBI, Maine State Police, Kennebec Sheriff’s office and police departments Winslow and Fairfield searched the area unsuccessfully for the suspect.

“Everyone worked together very well and we appreciate the assistance of our area law enforcement partners,” Bonney said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Bonney at 207-680-4700.