The Portland Sea Dogs will be under new ownership by the end of the year.

The club will remain a Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, but will be owned by Diamond Baseball Holdings by the end of the year, according to the Sea Dogs’ website.

Diamond Baseball Holdings currently owns a handful of affiliate clubs, including the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, and the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

President and general manager Geoff Iacuessa will be staying with the team, as well as the remainder of the team’s managing staff.

“My brother and I are confident that the Portland Sea Dogs staff, along with these new owners, will carry on our father’s founding vision and commitment to bringing high-quality professional baseball and family-friendly entertainment to Portland,” said Sally McNamara, treasurer of the Portland Sea Dogs.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to steward his legacy, and our family is looking forward to being back in the Hadlock stands next season and enjoying the games as fans.”

The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.