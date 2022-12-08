A St. George woman is missing.

Paul Laporte awoke Wednesday to find his wife, 71-year-old Francine Laporte, not at their States Point Road home, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

After searching for her for several hours, Paul Laporte reported his wife missing Wednesday afternoon, Latti said Thursday morning.

Francine Laporte left her phone behind at the couple’s home, and likely left on foot, Latti said. It’s not known what she was wearing, but Latti said Laporte may have a dark jacket.

Anyone with information about Laporte’s whereabouts or who may have seen a woman walking near States Point and River roads on Wednesday morning can call the Maine State Police dispatch center in Augusta at 207-624-7076.

St. George is south of Thomaston on the Knox County coast.