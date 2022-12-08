Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to high 40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies up north and sunshine toward the south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

That means that the anticipated $450 in direct aid won’t be going out to Mainers, and a $474 million aid package won’t be approved.

PLUS: The bill failed to pass through the Senate right as state heating assistance programs saw a spike in applicants. The Aroostook County Action Program reported that it received nearly 400 applications on Monday alone.

Rachel Talbot Ross, a ninth-generation Mainer, was sworn into the newly elected Legislature on Wednesday.

Real ID was initially supposed to be enforced starting in May 2008, but has been repeatedly delayed amid opposition and low compliance.

PLUS: That comes after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security delayed the final deadline for compliance until May 2025.

After three fatal pedestrian crashes this year, Bangor is seriously considering upgrades to its infrastructure to better serve foot and bicycle traffic.

Maine has seen 565 fatal overdoses in the first 10 months of the year, putting the state on track to exceed 2021’s record 631.

Bill Nelson has pried nearly 50 tires out of the mud in an effort to help clean up his neighborhood.

The actress bought the former Islesboro Inn in 1991 and stayed in the home most summers and holidays until she sold it in 2020.

Some councilors are worried whether the wage hikes for Waterville police officers will be financially sustainable.

The Sister Mary O’Donnell Shelter can provide a warming center through April thanks to an influx of federal funds.

Employment in the state is expected to increase by 15,700 by 2030, with workers moving into the state helping offset the retiring population.

We want to know whether rising prices are causing you to dial back your holiday plans and how you plan to spend differently.

Nokomis was spurred by the presence of Cooper and Ace Flagg last year, but now the team is looking to forge a new legacy.

Despite the losses, the Black Bears are ranked 177th among Division I team, compared with ranking dead last at this time last year.

“Prepared after the end of any given hunting season, it’s a dish reserved for poor souls who return home frustrated, tired and empty handed.”

St. George woman is missing

Milford man is missing

Maine’s political leadership is becoming more diverse

Maine to get $5M in federal funding to improve internet access

Pedestrian killed by truck in Hancock County

Driver killed when he crashed into tree in Canaan

Biddeford man in critical condition after being hit by car in Massachusetts

Exit 42 on Maine Turnpike closed due to propane truck rollover

2 men indicted in connection with Lewiston killing

Head of George Stevens Academy will step down at end of school year

Baileyville millworkers authorize strike amid fight for higher wages

Portland startup is part of new industry trying to save world’s dwindling fish stocks

South Portland moves closer toward banning flavored tobacco

UMaine men’s hockey wins 3 games thanks in part to veteran’s hot streak