A Biddeford man is in critical conditions after being hit by a minivan in Massachusetts.

The 71-year-old was struck by a minivan in Chelmsford on Tuesday evening while crossing a street, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Chelmsford police have not released his name, but said he was airlifted to a Burlington hospital for serious injuries, including head trauma. He was listed in critical condition, the newspaper reported.

A 60-year-old woman was identified as the driver of the minivan and is reportedly cooperating with police.