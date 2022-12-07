PORTLAND, Maine — Two men have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of a man in October.

Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford were indicted by an Androscoggin County Grand Jury on Wednesday.

Police initially responded to the area of 53 River St. in Lewiston for a report of a robbery on Oct. 19.

While investigating, they found the body of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at a 70 River St. residence.

Zollarcoffer was arrested on Oct. 21, and faces multiple charges related to Blake’s death.

As of Wednesday evening, Stallings was not in custody but is also facing charges.