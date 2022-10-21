A person was arrested in connection with a death in Lewiston on Wednesday that was ruled a homicide.

The body of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake of Lewiston was discovered in the area of 53 River St. after Lewiston Police responded to reports of a robbery at around 7:27 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

On Friday, 47-year-old Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston was arrested at a 12 River St. residence in Lewiston at around 4 p.m. and charged with murder for Blake’s death, Moss said.

An investigation into Blake’s death is ongoing.