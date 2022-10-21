A person was arrested in connection with a death in Lewiston on Wednesday that was ruled a homicide.

The body of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake of Lewiston was discovered in the area of 53 River St. after Lewiston Police responded to reports of a robbery at around 7:27 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

On Friday, 47-year-old Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston was arrested at a 12 River St. residence in Lewiston at around 4 p.m. and charged with murder for Blake’s death, Moss said.

An investigation into Blake’s death is ongoing.

Avatar photo

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.