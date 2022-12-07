South Portland is moving closer toward banning the sale of flavored tobacco.

City councilors on Tuesday night voted 5 to 2 in favor of the ordinance, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Many are concerned the products pose a risk to children, with critics saying advertising is directed at kids.

A South Portland parent, who is also a physician, said the products target kids.

“With over 15,000 flavors of different nicotine products, kids are being directly marketed and not understanding both the short and long-term risks of using these devices,” Tara Pelletier said.

Some opposed to the ban cited the potential impact on businesses and adult tobacco users.

Bangor, Portland and Brunswick already have bans on flavored tobacco.

The council will have a final vote on the ban at an upcoming meeting.