FALMOUTH — “The Nativity Hour,” a festival of lessons and carols for children, will be held at Holy Martyrs Church, located on 266 Foreside Road in Falmouth, on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend this fun blend of Scripture, prayer, and Christmas carols chosen to tie into the themes of the Advent and Christmas seasons. It is a prayerful and joyous way to prepare for the celebration of Christmas.

The event is part of the church’s “Making Music, Praying Twice” program which began in 2014 and invites parents, grandparents, and children who seek the experience of integrating music, prayer, and Catholic culture into daily family life. No musical equipment is required. The program even provides a “how to” guide for homemade instruments for those interested.

The program is designed for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, but older children are always welcome, too. To register, call 207-847-6890 or visit www.pothe.org/makingmusic.

A special Advent events section on the new Diocese of Portland website features over 70 events, celebrations, retreats, and other gatherings set for Maine churches. The section can be found at www.portlanddiocese.org/advent-events-diocese.