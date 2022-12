The remains of a man found by a hunter on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro have been identified.

The hunter found the remains of 54-year-old Douglas Barter of Waldoboro off Old County Road. The Maine medical examiner’s office confirmed the identity on Wednesday.

Barter was last seen on Nov. 8, 2021, after leaving the Miles Memorial Emergency Department against medical advice. He was reported missing the following when he did not return home.

Police do not suspect foul play.