I am a veteran and just like all veterans I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all foreign and domestic enemies and will bear true and allegiance to the same. All members of Congress swear to this same oath.

I am totally amazed at the number of veterans and politicians who have not stepped forward and condemned what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 as a direct attack on our democracy, our country, and our Constitution. Yes, some have stood up and continue to do so, but where are the overwhelming number of those who took the same oath as I to defend and protect it?

Our country has been guided by the Constitution for many, many years. Those that had anything to do with the attack on the capitol on Jan. 6 were involved in a direct attack on it and our country and should be and need to be punished.

I am of the opinion that anyone, regardless of their political status or military ranking, if charged with, and found guilty of crimes against the Constitution and the country, should lose any benefits that they are now receiving or may receive in the future. Let them seek and find another country that will provide benefits to anyone that seeks to overthrow their government. Perhaps our government might even aid them in their moving. We should not and I do not want them here.

Reed Corson

Bangor