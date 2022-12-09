STONINGTON — Opera House Arts is pleased to announce that our beloved holiday concert is returning to the stage on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., now as an annual event! Featuring seasonal songs and readings from talented local performers and Opera House regulars, this event is a heartfelt, homegrown thank you to our community for a wonderful year here on the island.

Join us early in the lobby for cookies and cocoa before the show, then enjoy music from Birds on a Wire, vocalists John McVeigh and Fred Rose, Good Dog Walker and Burt Leach, Deer Isle’s Wood Lily (Jenn Adams, Tony Adams, Chris Kapsha, and Andrew Miller), and more. The concert is appropriate for all ages and offered as part of the Live! for $5 series. Find more information at

https://operahousearts.org/a-very-merry-opera-house-holiday-concert/.

Live! for $5 is an annual series of live performances, available to all for a ticket price of only $5. The series features a wide variety of performances for intergenerational audiences and participants. Live! for $5 is made possible by the generous support of the W. F. Whitman Family Foundation, in honor of Maia Aprahamian, with additional support from the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust.

Opera House Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 1999 to restore the 1912 Stonington Opera House, on the National Register of Historic Places, to its original role as a performance venue and a community gathering space. We offer a year-round schedule of professional theater, music, film, dance, educational programs, community events, and more. Performances take place in multiple venues, including the Stonington Opera House, the restored Burnt Cove Church Community Center, and at site-specific locations across Deer Isle and Stonington, Maine. Opera House Arts’ programs serve all of Hancock County’s winter and summer residents and visitors, with a special emphasis on the residents of Deer Isle and the Blue Hill Peninsula.