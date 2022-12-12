BAR HARBOR — Twelve Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees were recognized during the Bank’s Employee Appreciation Week for their outstanding contributions to the organization in 2022. The peer-nominated Brand Behavior Awards are awarded to employees whose behavior exemplifies the Bank’s core values of Communication, Initiative, Positivity, Professionalism, Quality, and Teamwork. These values guide the actions of all Bank employees and set the expectation for customers.

Michelle Butler and Heidi Grindle are the recipients of the Communication Award, which recognizes employees who share the right information clearly and quickly to build great relationships. Butler, customer service specialist, joined the Bank in 2021 and works in the Customer Service Center in Newport, New Hampshire. Grindle, accounts payable manager, also joined the Bank in 2021 and works in the Ellsworth office.

Mariah-Ann Lunderville and Kara Page are the recipients of the Initiative Award, which recognizes employees who continually work to improve the customer experience and team development. Lunderville, customer service specialist, joined the Bank in 2020 and works in the Customer Service Center in Newport, New Hampshire. Page, branch relationship manager, has been with the Bank for 10 years and works in the Bangor branch located on Main Street.

Lara Horner and Penny MacFarlane are the recipients of the Positivity Award, which recognizes employees who create a rewarding and exciting place to work. Horner, senior vice president director of Trust Operations, has been with the Bank’s subsidiary Bar Harbor Wealth Management for 24 years and works in the Ellsworth office. MacFarlane, personal banker, has been with the Bank for five years and works in the Milford, New Hampshire, office.

Deb Johnson and Kim Wright are the recipients of the Professionalism Award, which recognizes employees who treat others with care and respect. Johnson, vice president regional relationship manager, joined the Bank in 2016 and works in the New London, New Hampshire, office. Wright, vice president accounting operations manager, has been with the Bank for 34 years and is based in Maine.

Keri Denis and Leanne James are the recipients of the Quality Award, which recognizes employees who ensure the Bank adheres to the highest quality standards. Denis, assistant vice president senior credit analyst, joined the Bank in 2018 and is based in Maine. James, assistant vice president digital marketing manager, also joined the Bank in 2018 and is based in Mount Desert.

Jenna Beal and Heather Brackett are the recipients of the Teamwork Award, which recognizes employees who build great teams to make positive things happen. Beal, personal banker, has been with the Bank for ten years and works in the Milbridge office. Brackett, retail banking operations system administrator, has been with the Bank for eight years and works in the Blue Hill office.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiary Bar Harbor Wealth Management. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.