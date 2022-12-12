HODGDON, Maine — There was plenty of basketball to talk about inside the Oliver home this weekend.

Walker Oliver, a senior with the Hodgdon boys squad, and his younger sister Anna, a sophomore on the varsity girls team, carried their respective squads to season-opening wins for the Hawks Friday night.

The Hodgdon girls rolled to a 72-22 victory over Madawaska, thanks to a 19-point effort by Anna Oliver, while the Hodgdon boys followed up with an 83-57 win over the Owls on the back of Walker Oliver’s 52-point performance.

In the girls game, both teams started out slowly, with neither able to sink a shot in the first two minutes of play. But things started heating up quickly for Hodgdon after that as the Hawks went on a 7-0 scoring run and never looked back.

“It is always nice to get a win on opening night,” Hodgdon coach Wendell Harvey said. “It gets some of that early-season jitters out of the way. We were a little out of sync to start the game, but I feel we got things going and executed well.”

Hodgdon’s Anna Oliver (right) dribbles around Madawaska defender Mallory Corriveau during Friday night’s season opener. Hodgdon won 72-22 thanks to Oliver’s 19-point effort. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times

That out-of-sync feeling was likely due to the fact that Hodgdon was missing three of its top seven players that night. Aleyah Matheson (a starter) along with Gracie Little and Lexi Rackliff (the first two off the bench) were not in the lineup Friday evening due to illness.

“We had three girls who were out sick all week, but it was great to see the other girls step up and work hard in practice and they got a lot of minutes tonight,” Harvey said.

Besides Oliver’s play, the Hawk girls received strong scoring outputs from Meghan Peters, who poured in 18 points, and Marissa Dow, who added 13. Other Hodgdon scorers were Sadie Thompson with nine points; Vickie Porter, six; Sydney Harvey, four; and Madison Smith, three.

For Madawaska, Mallory Corriveau led the Owls with 10 points, while Lilian Cox added four points, Taylor Pelletier and Nini Conde-Silva both had three points and Grace Robinson added two.

The Hawks made 12 of 18 free throws (67 percent) while Madawaska converted one of two foul shots (50 percent). Hodgdon led 18-8, 33-12 and 51-18 at the quarter breaks.

In the boys contest, Walker Oliver put on a spectacular scoring display as he scored early and often against the Owls, often with two defenders blanketing him on defense.

He drained 22 points in the first quarter alone, including four 3-pointers. For many high school athletes, that would be good enough for an entire game.

Drew Duttweiler chipped in 20 points for the Hawks, including many contested shots in the paint. David Tuttle, Cordel Smith and Caleb Tuttle each added three points, while Wyatt Sanford added two.

For Madawaska, Carsen Cyr led the way with 19 points, while Ian Beaulieu added 15; Chris Boucher chipped in nine; Brady Gagnon, five; Isaac Beaulieu, three; and Geoffrey Lavoie, Braydon Pelletier and Sam Thibeault each had two.

The Hawk boys were a solid 10-of-12 (83 percent) from the free throw line, while Madawaska made four of 11 foul shots (36 percent).

Hodgdon led 21-15, 39-31 and 65-41 at the quarter breaks.