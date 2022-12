Washburn 53, East Grand 30

At Washburn, the Beavers built a 20-point lead and cruised to the victory on opening day over the East Grand Vikings, 53-30.

Washburn used a balanced scoring attack in the win. Derek Cruz led Washburn with a game high 13 points. Parker Corey added 11 points and Mitchell Turner and Gage Espling scored 10 points apiece.

East Grand was paced by Derek Golding’s 12 points.