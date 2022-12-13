The woman killed in a Sunday morning head-on crash in Turner has been identified.

Carol Ivers, 79, of Fayette was making a turn onto Route 4, also known as Auburn Road, from Upper Street in a blue 2016 Hyundai Sonata about 9:50 a.m. when she was struck by a green 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 24-year-old Jacob Diaz of Augusta, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Ivers died at the scene, and Diaz and his passenger, 23-year-old Alana Hartford of Leeds, were ejected. The two were taken to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Diaz reportedly may have been racing an Army green Dodge pickup truck from Center Street in Auburn to the crash scene. He was passing a tractor-trailer traveling north on Route 4 when he hit Ivers’ Hyundai in the southbound lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police are still working to identify the driver of the Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the second truck can contact Sgt. Brian Smith or Deputy James Phillips at 207-753-2599.