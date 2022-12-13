A Portland man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly speeding more than 120 mph on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire.

Hoa Jin, 23, charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

A New Hampshire state trooper clocked Jin’s Nissan Sentra going 109 mph in a 65-mph zone on I-95 in North Hampton around 3 a.m.

While the trooper followed him, Jin allegedly sped up to more than 120 mph. The trooper then activated the emergency lights on the cruiser and pulled Jin over.

Jin was arrested, and he has since been released.