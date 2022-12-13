Jude Killy, the deputy director of athletics at Miami University in Ohio, will be the new athletic director at the University of Maine, according to a person with knowledge of the hiring process.

He will replace Ken Ralph, who left for the same job at Southwestern University in Texas.

A University of Maine spokesperson could not confirm the hiring decision.

Killy was one of three finalists along with former Old Town resident Scott Kull, who had been the athletics director for external operations at the University of Utah, and Dr. Renae Myles Payne, who was an associate athletic director at the University of Miami in Florida.

Killy has been at Miami University in Ohio since 2008 and has received five promotions during his time there.

He has overseen the everyday operations of the athletic department, including athletic development, equipment and the budget, and has been the top sports administrator for the football, men’s basketball, baseball and men’s swimming and diving teams.

During his time at Miami, he has served as the campaign manager for the $80 million Graduating Champions Campaign.

Prior to Miami, Killy was the director of the annual fund campaign and athletic development operations at the University of Pittsburgh. He also spent four years as an assistant administrator for the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

He graduated from John Carroll University in Ohio and earned a master’s degree from Ohio University.