A Massachusetts man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly stole a car in Bangor and led police on a high-speed chase before crashing on Interstate 95.

Maine State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash on the interstate by a stolen vehicle from Bangor on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A nearby Homeland Security officer spotted Eddie Rivera, 43, getting on the interstate near exit 180 in the stolen car, a gold 2001 Toyota Corolla, and notified Maine State Police, Moss said.

A state trooper attempted to pull Rivera over, but he failed to stop and a high-speed southbound pursuit began near mile marker 174. At one point, Rivera attempted to ram a trooper’s cruiser.

Rivera then crashed his vehicle at exit 159 in Newport and fled on foot, but was quickly arrested in the woods, Moss said.

Police brought Rivera, who was uninjured, to the Penobscot County Jail. He was charged with eluding police, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal speeding, but more charges may follow as police investigate, Moss said.