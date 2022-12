CUMBERLAND, Maine — A cat and two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Cumberland on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to Farwell Avenue around 10 a.m. for a report of smoke showing from a garage and home.

The Cumberland Fire Department says two dogs and a cat were rescued while crews fought the fire. No human injuries were reported as of Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the garage.

The circumstances of the fire are still under investigation.