Maine’s high school athletes do some really impressive things.

To showcase more of the talent in northern Maine, we’re starting a high school athlete of the week feature. We will roundup some of the most impressive performances of the week so that you can vote on who you think had the best week.

We are starting this week with athletes from the winter sports season.

The voting will be open through Thursday evening. After voting closes, we will share which athlete earned the most votes.

Walker Oliver, senior, boys basketball, Hodgdon: Oliver scored 52 points against Madawaska in an 83-57 win. Jason Reynolds, senior, boys basketball, Winslow: Reynolds dropped 38 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 64-55 win against Presque Isle. Campbell Cassidy, senior, boys hockey, Edward Little: Cassidy scored three goals for a hat trick in a 6-4 win over Bangor. Lizzy Gruber, senior, girls basketball, Gardiner: Gruber pulled in 21 rebounds and scored a game-high 19 points in a 70-45 win over Cony. Abbie Quinn, senior, girls basketball, Bangor: Quinn scored 17 points and hauled in eight rebounds to lead the Rams to a 52-44 win over Cheverus.