WATERVILLE — Family-owned Central Maine Motors Auto Group was recognized by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development on Monday for its contributions throughout Waterville and the surrounding municipalities. Central Maine Motors owns and operates three locations: Central Maine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT®, Central Maine Chevy Buick, and Central Maine Toyota.

“Central Maine Motors prides itself on providing great customer service through its three dealerships in Waterville. Giving back to our community and taking care of people remains a priority for us,” states Central Maine Motors President and owner Chris Gaunce. “Looking forward, our business will continue to prioritize community betterment and celebrate all of the good that our region and state have to offer.”

Awarded to Maine businesses in four categories (Heritage Industry, Rural Revitalization, Innovation, and Climate Leader), the 2022 Governor’s Award for Business Excellence was recently presented to Central Maine Motors Auto Group by Governor Mills and Maine Department of Economic and Business Development Commissioner Heather Johnson. Central Maine Motors Auto Group was recognized in the Rural Revitalization category, recognizing contributions to the revitalization and growth of Maine’s rural regions, joining fellow awardees Atlantic Sea Farms (Heritage Industry), MedRhythms (Innovation), and Dirigo Solar (Climate Leader). In addition to the Governor’s Award for Business Excellence, Chris Gaunce has been named Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s 2008 Rising Star, was selected as the Chamber’s 2016 Businessperson of the Year, and was honored by Junior Achievement of Maine as a Maine Business Hall of Fame North laureate in 2022.

“The Gaunce’s and Central Maine Motors Auto Group have continued to contribute to Waterville’s rapidly growing business landscape, accompanied with their passion for supporting downtown revitalization, entrepreneurship, workforce development, and philanthropy”, elaborates Central Maine Growth Council Director of Planning, Innovation, and Economic Development Garvan Donegan. “As past board chair of Central Maine Growth Council, Chris’ leadership and drive for celebrating the region through countless community and economic development initiatives have allowed new businesses to thrive, giving students on-site work experience all while retaining and upskilling a dedicated workforce.”

Since 1991, the Governor’s Award for Business Excellence has recognized Maine businesses with a high level of commitment to their community, employees, and customers. Past recipients have included Acme Monaco, Ware-Butler Building Supply, Luke’s Lobster, and Bigelow Brewing Company. Central Maine Motors’ steadfast leadership and its demonstrated care for employees reflect the company’s 87 years of providing unmatched customer and community service. To learn more about Central Maine Motors Auto Group, please visit https://www.cmautogroup.com/.

Central Maine Motors Auto Group was first established by Charles Gaunce Jr. in 1935 with the goal of providing Maine drivers with the outstanding customer service they deserve. More than 80 years later, it’s clear that his vision became a reality. Throughout central Maine and beyond, our group of car dealerships is known for its expert employees, low prices, and friendly customer service. We have a wide variety of vehicles for sale at our three locations: Central Maine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT®, Central Maine Chevy Buick, and Central Maine Toyota. No matter which of our dealerships you choose, you’ll find a comprehensive selection of new and used cars, trucks, and SUVs for sale. Learn more at https://www.cmautogroup.com/.