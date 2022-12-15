The Maine Community Foundation Animal Welfare Grant Program has awarded 25 grants totaling $342,884 to organizations and projects across the state that advance animal welfare.

Grantees include the Town of Dexter to provide annual exams for older cats placed for companionship with older people in the community and to provide housing pet deposits. The Franklin County Animal Shelter in Farmington was awarded a grant for its spay and neuter voucher programs, and Friends of Feral Felines in Portland was awarded a grant for its trap, neuter and placement program.

For more information about the grant program, visit www.mainecf.org or contact Program Officer John Ochira at jochira@mainecf.org or 207-412-0837.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

2022 grants:

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Westbrook, for general support: $15,000

Animal Welfare Society, Kennebunk, for general support: $15,000

Bangor Humane Society, Bangor, for general support: $15,000

Cottontail Cottage Farm Sanctuary, Cherryfield, to support medical care and its spay/neuter program: $15,000

Eastern Area Agency on Aging, Brewer, for distribution of pet food, supplies, and animal welfare education: $11,344

Franklin County Animal Shelter, Farmington, for its cat spay/neuter voucher program: $10,000

Friends of Feral Felines, Portland, to continue trap, spay/neuter, and placement efforts: $15,000

Give a Dog a Home German Shepherd Dog Rescue, Sebec, for general support: $15,000

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Lewiston, for general support: $15,000

Halfway Home Pet Rescue, Caribou, for its free spay/neuter program and free pet food pantry: $15,000

Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, Fryeburg, for general support: $15,000

Humane Society Waterville Area, Waterville, for general support: $15,000

A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center, Camden, for affordable veterinary care, spay/neuter, and boarding for low-income pet owners: $15,000

Peace Ridge Sanctuary, Brooks, to develop a free, quick-access canine resource center: $15,000

Pixels Posse, Orrington, for general support: $14,000

Pope Memorial Human Society, TOWN?, for general support: $15,000

Rattletrap Ranch, Limington, for the care of aging and disabled foster cats: $7,500

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills, South Paris, for general support: $15,000

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Trenton, for general support: $15,000

Somerset Humane Society, Skowhegan, for spay/neuter vouchers: $15,000

Spirits Place, Newport, for general support: $15,000

The Ark, Cherryfield, for general support: $15,000

Town of Dexter, to provide annual exams for older cats: $5,000

Waldo County Humane Society, Belfast, for its spay/neuter program, rabies vaccinations, and financial assistance programs: $15,000

Waldo County Pet Food Pantry, Belfast, to fund canine spay/neuter services: $15,000