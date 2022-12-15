The Maine Community Foundation Animal Welfare Grant Program has awarded 25 grants totaling $342,884 to organizations and projects across the state that advance animal welfare.
Grantees include the Town of Dexter to provide annual exams for older cats placed for companionship with older people in the community and to provide housing pet deposits. The Franklin County Animal Shelter in Farmington was awarded a grant for its spay and neuter voucher programs, and Friends of Feral Felines in Portland was awarded a grant for its trap, neuter and placement program.
For more information about the grant program, visit www.mainecf.org or contact Program Officer John Ochira at jochira@mainecf.org or 207-412-0837.
The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.
2022 grants:
- Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Westbrook, for general support: $15,000
- Animal Welfare Society, Kennebunk, for general support: $15,000
- Bangor Humane Society, Bangor, for general support: $15,000
- Cottontail Cottage Farm Sanctuary, Cherryfield, to support medical care and its spay/neuter program: $15,000
- Eastern Area Agency on Aging, Brewer, for distribution of pet food, supplies, and animal welfare education: $11,344
- Franklin County Animal Shelter, Farmington, for its cat spay/neuter voucher program: $10,000
- Friends of Feral Felines, Portland, to continue trap, spay/neuter, and placement efforts: $15,000
- Give a Dog a Home German Shepherd Dog Rescue, Sebec, for general support: $15,000
- Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Lewiston, for general support: $15,000
- Halfway Home Pet Rescue, Caribou, for its free spay/neuter program and free pet food pantry: $15,000
- Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, Fryeburg, for general support: $15,000
- Humane Society Waterville Area, Waterville, for general support: $15,000
- A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center, Camden, for affordable veterinary care, spay/neuter, and boarding for low-income pet owners: $15,000
- Peace Ridge Sanctuary, Brooks, to develop a free, quick-access canine resource center: $15,000
- Pixels Posse, Orrington, for general support: $14,000
- Pope Memorial Human Society, TOWN?, for general support: $15,000
- Rattletrap Ranch, Limington, for the care of aging and disabled foster cats: $7,500
- Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills, South Paris, for general support: $15,000
- Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Trenton, for general support: $15,000
- Somerset Humane Society, Skowhegan, for spay/neuter vouchers: $15,000
- Spirits Place, Newport, for general support: $15,000
- The Ark, Cherryfield, for general support: $15,000
- Town of Dexter, to provide annual exams for older cats: $5,000
- Waldo County Humane Society, Belfast, for its spay/neuter program, rabies vaccinations, and financial assistance programs: $15,000
- Waldo County Pet Food Pantry, Belfast, to fund canine spay/neuter services: $15,000