BANGOR — In recent years, the students at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor and residents at the nearby Phillips-Strickland House, a residential care center for seniors, have developed genuine friendships and connections. Sadly, regulations and procedures stemming from the pandemic have taken away some of their ability to be together and share gifts, laughs, and hugs in person, but the love still remains.

“Our fifth-graders collected stuffed animals to top off the Christmas stockings that are given to each resident at the house,” said Matthew Houghton, principal of All Saints. “The students are also wrapping other donated gifts for the stockings and making Christmas cards for the residents.”

The appreciation offered by the kids to their older neighbors warms the heart, even when that embrace is offered in a different way this year.

“It is truly a gift for all involved,” said Houghton.