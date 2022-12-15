Hirundo Wildlife Refuge will host a Winter Wildlife Explorers Camp on Dec. 28-29 in Old Town. Campers will become a wildlife explorer during this two-day camp at Hirundo. Campers will enjoy the outdoor, take a journey into the Refuge to learn more about winter ecology. Campers will create and investigate as they discover more about the science behind snow, follow in the path of our animal friends, and marvel at the trees that we’ll wander through.

​Games, crafts with natural materials and different experiments in our very own winter wonderland. The camp is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29. The camp is recommended for ages 6-12. The cost is $125 for the two day camp.

Visit http://www.hirundomaine.org to register.