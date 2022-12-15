National fashion retailer Old Navy will soon open a new location in Waterville.

Old Navy will move into a 12,500-square-foot space at JFK Plaza, near Interstate 95, according to Framingham, Massachusetts-based developer Grossman Development Group, which announced the opening Thursday.

The retailer signed a long-term lease for the space.

The developer teased that this was the first among other announcements for the plaza planned for the first quarter of 2023.

Old Navy will join other national retailers like T.J. Maxx and Tractor Supply and regional supermarket chain Hannaford at the Waterville plaza.

Grossman Development Group, along with The New Haven Group/WI Waterville LLC, acquired the 151,000-square-foot JFK Plaza in 2019, and spent the past three years redeveloping the property, which is now owned by Winter Street Partners. Grossman Development Group continues to handle leasing and construction management there.

An anticipated opening date wasn’t immediately available.