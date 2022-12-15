ORONO — The Maine Agricultural Mediation Program announces the release of its 2023 wall calendar featuring original artwork by Maine-based artists. MAMP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Mediation Program and is managed locally by the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

The 2023 calendar, which features a farm and food system-inspired image each month, has a wire binding and measures 8.5 by 11 inches. Copies can be purchased on Extension’s website for $6.50, which includes shipping.



MAMP supports farmers and families in discussions surrounding priorities, goals and decision-making as it relates to changes in the future of the farm, immediate markets and relationships with lenders. Mediation is voluntary and confidential. It can help resolve conflict around topics that include agricultural loans, conservation programs, wetland determinations, pesticides, family farm transition, lease issues, neighbor disputes and worker/employer disagreements. Visit the program website to learn more about agricultural mediation at UMaine Extension.