An investigation has been opened by Rockland police after the menorah that overlooks the Maine State Ferry Terminal was damaged on Tuesday night.

The vandalism of the menorah, which was discovered on its side with the light bulbs broken, was reported on Wednesday, according to the Courier-Gazette.

The menorah, which typically stands several feet tall on Main Street, was provided to Rockland through Rockland Main Street, a partnership of community members that works to support city development.

“The Hanukkah menorah provides the light that shines on that religious freedom. In the United States, we are proud that we have the freedom to share that light with the communities in which we live,” David Statman, board president of Adas Yoshuron Synagogue in Rockland and David Gogel, executive director of Rockland Main Street, said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“We are saddened that a small minority of community members have taken an action that stands in stark contrast with Rockland’s mission to be a welcoming and inclusive community.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism, and an ongoing investigation is underway.

The Rockland menorah lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 22.