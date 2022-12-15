A pedestrian was seriously injured Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash in Portland.

The 41-year-old man was crossing the road at the intersection of Brighton and Taft avenues about 8:40 p.m. when he was hit by a blue Honda CRV, according to Portland police Maj. Robert Martin.

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was being treated for serious injuries, Martin said Thursday morning.

The driver of the newer model Honda CRV fled down Brighton Avenue toward downtown Portland, according to Martin, who added the Honda likely has “significant” front-end damage.

Anyone who has information about the crash can contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.