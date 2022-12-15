Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Down East lawmaker hears more complaints of insurers dropping homes with wood stoves
At least 13 percent of homes in Maine are heated exclusively using wood stoves or pellet stoves, second only to Vermont.
Top Maine Democrat signals he’ll meet key GOP demand to solve heating aid impasse
Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said Wednesday his party is seeking a hearing on the stalled heating aid bill.
Maine electric companies rank dead last in customer approval survey, again
Next year, most Central Maine Power customers will see a $29 bill hike while Versant Power customers will see their bill go up $24 a month.
Dannel Malloy won’t say if he wants to keep leading the UMaine System
Six months remain in Dannel Malloy’s contract and the UMaine chancellor’s future with the system will be “largely up to the board,” he says.
Baxter State Park is struggling to find its next leader
Baxter State Park, Maine’s biggest outdoors attraction, has been without a leader since February.
New Balance expansion would bring 200 jobs to Skowhegan
The expansion would double New Balance’s annual production capacity in Skowhegan to 1 million pairs of footwear.
Bangor food truck owner to open cafe in Northern Light Health Center
Sweet Thyme will offer an array of sandwiches, salads and breakfast items, alongside Downs’ homemade cookies, cakes and muffins.
1980 settlement act is holding Maine tribes back economically, new report finds
Since 1989, U.S. tribes have seen per-capita incomes rise 61 percent, while the Wabanaki have seen only a 9 percent increase.
Mi’kmaq Farms to quadruple fish production with expansion in 2023
Mi’kmaq Farms produced more than 8,000 pounds of brook trout last year, worth more than $30,000, but the fish is in high demand.
Maine teacher who helped handcuff ax-carrying man receives hero award
Derrick Cooper wasn’t expecting to assist an arrest when he was on his way downtown in Fort Kent on Thanksgiving.
Caribou store revives Swedish tradition brought to Maine in 1800s
Saint Lucia delivered food to Christians hiding in Roman catacombs, according to legend. She wore a candle-lit wreath on her head to leave her hands free to carry as much food as possible.
Bucksport removes nativity scene after group asks to put up Bill of Rights banner
The Freedom From Religion Foundation believes that the nativity scene displayed on public property sends a message of exclusivity.
New UMaine AD Jude Killy is ‘ready to take on this challenge’
He will face a number of challenges, including managing the athletic budget, which is one of the lowest in the three conferences it participates in.
What you need to know from the 1st week of Maine high school basketball
Larry Mahoney and Adam Robinson sat down for the first installment of a series on developing storylines in high school sports.
Add these licorice-flavored cookies to your holiday dessert rotation
This recipe is good for anyone who enjoys nice cakey cookies and frosting.
In other Maine news …
EMMC to close acute inpatient rehab program
State approves Moosehead Lake region development plan
Maine utility regulators approve lower rates for heat pumps and EVs
Missing $10K belt buckle taken from Maine woman’s home found in NYC
Mass. man allegedly stole car in Bangor before leading police on a high-speed chase
Mainer charged with domestic terrorism for protesting Atlanta training center
Man accused of driving onto Augusta airfield and then smashing through gate
He’s too young to have a driver’s license. That’s not stopping him from dominating in Maine truck pulling.
Cat, 2 dogs rescued from house fire in Cumberland
Efforts to restore Atlantic salmon on the Penobscot River awarded $7.5M grant
Former UMaine standout Jim Montgomery solidifies Bruins comeback after firing, rehab