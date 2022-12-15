Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.

At least 13 percent of homes in Maine are heated exclusively using wood stoves or pellet stoves, second only to Vermont.

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said Wednesday his party is seeking a hearing on the stalled heating aid bill.

Next year, most Central Maine Power customers will see a $29 bill hike while Versant Power customers will see their bill go up $24 a month.

Six months remain in Dannel Malloy’s contract and the UMaine chancellor’s future with the system will be “largely up to the board,” he says.

Baxter State Park, Maine’s biggest outdoors attraction, has been without a leader since February.

The expansion would double New Balance’s annual production capacity in Skowhegan to 1 million pairs of footwear.

Sweet Thyme will offer an array of sandwiches, salads and breakfast items, alongside Downs’ homemade cookies, cakes and muffins.

Since 1989, U.S. tribes have seen per-capita incomes rise 61 percent, while the Wabanaki have seen only a 9 percent increase.

Mi’kmaq Farms produced more than 8,000 pounds of brook trout last year, worth more than $30,000, but the fish is in high demand.

Derrick Cooper wasn’t expecting to assist an arrest when he was on his way downtown in Fort Kent on Thanksgiving.

Saint Lucia delivered food to Christians hiding in Roman catacombs, according to legend. She wore a candle-lit wreath on her head to leave her hands free to carry as much food as possible.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation believes that the nativity scene displayed on public property sends a message of exclusivity.

He will face a number of challenges, including managing the athletic budget, which is one of the lowest in the three conferences it participates in.

Larry Mahoney and Adam Robinson sat down for the first installment of a series on developing storylines in high school sports.

This recipe is good for anyone who enjoys nice cakey cookies and frosting.

In other Maine news …

EMMC to close acute inpatient rehab program

State approves Moosehead Lake region development plan

Maine utility regulators approve lower rates for heat pumps and EVs

Missing $10K belt buckle taken from Maine woman’s home found in NYC

Mass. man allegedly stole car in Bangor before leading police on a high-speed chase

Mainer charged with domestic terrorism for protesting Atlanta training center

Man accused of driving onto Augusta airfield and then smashing through gate

He’s too young to have a driver’s license. That’s not stopping him from dominating in Maine truck pulling.

Cat, 2 dogs rescued from house fire in Cumberland

Efforts to restore Atlantic salmon on the Penobscot River awarded $7.5M grant

Former UMaine standout Jim Montgomery solidifies Bruins comeback after firing, rehab