There’s a lot going on in Maine’s high school sports world, and we’re trying a new way to get you the information you need to know.

Bangor Daily News sports reporters Larry Mahoney and Adam Robinson sit down for the first installment of a new weekly video series to talk about the past week in Maine high school sports and what games and developing storylines they’ll be watching in the days ahead.

This week, Mahoney and Robinson discuss the opening week of the Maine high school basketball season, ice hockey, the ongoing disruptions to sports schedules due to illness, and the start of eight-player soccer, which Robinson exclusively reported earlier this week.