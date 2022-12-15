HERMON, Maine — The Old Town High School girls basketball team lost to Hermon in the Class B North championship game a year ago, and it appears as though the Coyotes remembered that game well.

The Coyotes, behind junior guard Makayla Emerson and reigning Big East North Player of the Year Saige Evans, scored the last 15 points of the first half and cruised to a 67-23 victory on Thursday night.

Old Town is now 3-0 while Hermon fell to 2-1.

Hermon was the only team to beat the 20-2 Coyotes a year ago, once during the regular season and the other in the regional final.

Old Town built a 41-11 halftime lead as the Coyotes completely dominated every phase of the game against a Hermon team that had just one player back who saw regular duty a year ago in senior guard Allie Cameron.

Emerson finished with 22 points, four rebounds and two assists. Evans notched 14 points and eight rebounds along with three steals and Gabby Cote finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Alexis Degrasse contributed six points, four rebounds and four steals.

Emerson had 15 of her points in the first half and Evans had 12.

Bella Bowden’s eight points and four rebounds led Hermon. Brooke Gallop added seven points and four rebounds.