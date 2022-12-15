The University of Maine field hockey program has had a number of All-Americans but, for the first time in program history, the Black Bears had two players earn All-American honors.

High-scoring junior center back Poppy Lambert was chosen as a National Field Hockey Coaches Association second teamer and All-American, and graduate student forward Chloe Walton was selected to the third team.

They led the Black Bears to a 14-5 season and the America East regular season championship for the second straight year as they went 8-0 in conference play.

It was the first time ever that a UMaine team posted a perfect conference record.

The Black Bears were denied a second straight tournament title when they were upset by Stanford 3-1 in the semifinals.

Lambert, who is from Greytown, New Zealand, scored a school-record 22 goals in 19 games, which was fifth-most among the players from the nation’s 77 Division I teams. Her 1.16 goals per game ranked her third.

She easily led the nation’s backs in that category. She had eight more than Bucknell’s Lily Neilson and Delaware’s Julia Duffhuis, who were tied for second.

Most of her goals came off penalty corners as she has a blistering shot from the top of the circle.

The America East Defensive Player of the Year and first team selection led the conference in game-winning goals with seven and she also had five defensive saves, which was tied for seventh in the country.

In addition to her 22 goals, Lambert also tallied seven assists, which gave her 51 points that tied the program record.

The NFHCA All-Region first team choice, who was on the America East all-tourney team, has now scored 44 career goals in 52 games, including 15 game-winners.

Walton, a native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, scored 11 goals and handed out six assists in 19 games. Three of her goals were game-winners.

She finished with a flourish, registering nine goals and three assists in her last nine games.

She was the America East Offensive Player of the Year, an All-AE first teamer and she also earned a spot on the all tourney team. She was a first team All-Region choice.

During her 58-game career, the speedy and highly skilled Walton produced 34 goals and 14 assists.

She had 12 game-winners.

Walton played for Team Canada in the Commonwealth Games in England this past summer.