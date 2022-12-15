The first major nor’easter of the season is expected to move through Maine starting on Thursday evening.

The storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall over the weekend, with some areas expected to see more than a foot of snow accumulation by Saturday evening.

The Bangor region can expect to start seeing snow on Friday morning, with total accumulation of up to 4 inches by Friday evening, according to the Caribou office of the National Weather Service. Snow is expected through Saturday, with 3 to 7 inches of snow accumulation expected by Saturday evening. Projected storm totals could change over the course of a few days.

Southern and western Maine are expected to bear the brunt of the storm, with somewhere between 8 and 14 inches of snow accumulation expected over Friday and Saturday, according to the Gray NWS office.

Northern and Down East Maine are expected to see minimal snowfall, with less than 2 inches of snow accumulation expected over the weekend.

An offshore storm watch has been issued along Maine’s coast through Cape Elizabeth, with high winds expected and seas reaching up to 15 feet. A gale warning is in effect from Cape Elizabeth through coastal Down East Maine, with seas expected to reach up to 10 feet.

Heavy snowfall is expected to impact roadways, limiting visibility and causing potentially dangerous travel conditions. Heavy snow could also bring down branches or power lines.

As the weekend approaches, the state can expect to see “unseasonably mild” temperatures, with highs in the 30s, according to the weather service office in Caribou.