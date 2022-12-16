SCARBOROUGH — Calling it a “gift from the heart to help appetites,” Town & Country Federal Credit Union has announced contributions totaling $5,500 to help seven hunger-related organizations in Cumberland and York counties. The funds will enable the organizations to provide nearly 20,000 meals to children and families over the holidays.

The credit union is awarding funds to the following hunger-related organizations:

• The Locker Project, which provides meals to children and their families in 40 preschools, schools and neighborhood sites in Cumberland County;

• Biddeford Food Pantry in Biddeford;

• Saco Food Pantry in Saco;

• South Portland Food Pantry in South Portland;

• Scarborough Food Pantry in Scarborough;

• Preble Street Food Pantry in Portland; and

• Wayside Food Program in Portland

With inflation and other challenges straining budgets and causing an increased demand for help, hunger organizations say the contributions come at a critical time especially with the holidays and cold weather.

Kathryn Sargent, executive director of The Locker Project, explained, “A Locker Project Community Partner since 2016, Town & Country Federal Credit Union’s contributions to our school-based child hunger programs make a real difference for Greater Portland children and families. This year, Town & Country provided generous funding and volunteers for our Winter Warm-up bags, a special edition of our purple staples bags for elementary school students to take home to share with their families before winter break. As we work to share even more healthy food with our neighbors in need, we are truly grateful for Town & Country’s ongoing support!”

“With our commitment to ‘local helping local’, ensuring people in our community have enough to eat is about as local as it gets. Food is a basic need and the holidays should be a time of joy not worry about where someone’s next meal is going to come from, especially children and families. If our contribution can help provide a little joy to those in need, then that is a ‘gift’ we can all cherish,” remarked Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, marketing, and community outreach at Town & Country.

Paradise said that, in addition to providing funds to hunger organizations, the credit union is also supporting local businesses in Cumberland and York County through social media with its ’12 Days of Local’ initiative, which asks people to highlight local businesses each day and awards gift cards to businesses drawn at random. “Our community is stronger when we come together and support those elements that make where we live special. From helping feed our neighbors to supporting local businesses which help drive our economy, we are committed to doing what we can to make a difference this holiday season and providing funds to feed hundreds of children and their families over the holiday break and partnering with Sweetser to purchase gifts for those less fortunate and utilizing social media to highlight and support local, small businesses by giving away gift cards to encourage shopping local, we will continue to do all that we can to make a difference this holiday season and beyond.”

To contribute to help the credit union support additional hunger organizations, you can make a tax-deductible contribution at campaignforendinghunger.org/tcfcu 100 percent of all contributions support Town & Country’s ‘Local Helping Local’ initiatives to feed communities.



As Maine’s second largest credit union with 40,000 members, Town & Country is a full-service financial institution offering a wide range of financial products and services to people who live, work, go to school or worship in Cumberland and York counties. Town & Country is the only Maine credit union to be designated as one of Maine’s ‘Best Credit Unions’ by Forbes in three out of the past five years, the credit union has $515 million in assets, and is part of the largest branch network in the country. To learn more, visit http://www.tcfcu.com.