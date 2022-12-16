Maine State Police say troopers have responded to more than a dozen crashes due to snow and black ice on the Maine Turnpike so far Friday morning.

Only minor injuries have been reported.

CBS 13 spotted a car that had crashed into a guardrail in the Wells area on I-95.

A winter storm warning is in place for the mountains for up to 15 inches or more of snow. A winter storm warning is also in place for inland York, inland Cumberland, Kennebec and Androscoggin counties for as much as a foot of snow through Saturday afternoon.

At the coast, where totals are still somewhat uncertain, a winter weather advisory is in place for 2 inches to as much as 7 inches of snow. The large range is due to the changing between rain and snow several times.