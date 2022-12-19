PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate two Masses on Christmas (Dec. 25 at midnight and 10 a.m.) at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located on 307 Congress Street in Portland. To view Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Mass times at all Maine churches, visit: www.portlanddiocese.org/christmas-mass-times.

To find materials and information on different commemorations and solemnities, Christmas events occurring at Maine churches, blessings, messages from Pope Francis and Bishop Deeley, Lectio Divina in English and Spanish, prayers, and much more, visit the special Christmas section on the Diocese of Portland website at www.portlanddiocese.org/christmas.

The liturgical season of Christmas begins with the vigil Masses on Christmas Eve and concludes on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, which this season is Jan. 8. The Christmas season is a time to reflect on the gift of salvation that is born with him, including the fact that Christ was born to die for us.