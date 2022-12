“Christmas Greetings From Aroostook” will be shown for the 15th year on Maine PBS. Brenda Jepson of Crown of Maine Productions said, “Who knew when we made this half hour Christmas show that it would remain so popular?”

This year it will be shown on Christmas Eve (Saturday, Dec. 24) at 7:30 p.m. as well as on Wednesday, the 21st at 9:30 p.m. and on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m.