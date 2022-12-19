GoNetspeed (formerly OTELCO), a high-speed fiber to the premises Internet provider, has completed its fiber internet build in Brewer.

Service is now available to nearly 4,000 locations, spanning 37 miles.

Residents can visit http://www.gonetspeed.com to see if service is available at their location and to sign up for priority installation when service is available.

GoNetspeed is investing in FTTP (Fiber to the Premises) infrastructure in communities across the state, and service is already available in portions of Gorham, Windham, Westbrook, Brunswick, Biddeford, Saco, Gray, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, Falmouth, Yarmouth, and Cumberland.

“The importance of high speed, reliable Internet access has never been more evident than it is right now,” commented GoNetspeed CEO Richard Clark. “What some people don’t yet understand about fiber is that because of its symmetrical upload and download speeds, fiber is uniquely positioned to facilitate things like remote work, distance learning, and telemedicine. It’s simply the fastest, most reliable option available today.”

What is Fiber Internet?

Fiber Internet offers symmetrical speeds, meaning that both download and upload are equally fast. The connectivity challenges that people experience with using video conferencing associated with telecommuting, on-line learning and telemedicine have emphasized the importance of fast upload speeds. GoNetspeed offers the fastest residential Internet speeds available, ranging from 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). For businesses, GoNetspeed can customize speeds beyond Gigabit capability if necessary.

About GoNetspeed

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, announced in January 2021 that it has formed a new partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) which will allow GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to unparalleled customer service, we are excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout 9 different states. We will deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability across our footprint. We are GoNetspeed – Connecting Communities one neighborhood at a time.

Adding thousands of new locations every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent Internet providers in the east. For more information on the company, or to inquire about service in your residence, business, or community, please visit https://gonetspeed.com.