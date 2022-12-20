RUMFORD — In an effort to ensure that nobody is alone at Christmas, Holy Savior Parish in Rumford will host a free Christmas Community Dinner on Sunday, December 25, and all are welcome to attend.

The dinner will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in the hall of St. Athanasius & St. John Church, located on 126 Maine Avenue in Rumford.

The meal will feature turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes, squash, desserts and more.

For more information or if you can volunteer to help at the dinner, please contact Debbie Murphy at 207-364-4556.