Machias Savings Bank announced the recipients of the fourth and final round of grants in its year-round “YES!” Grant program, designed to support nonprofits and charitable organizations across the state that are helping to move Maine forward. The “YES!” Grant has provided $100,000 over the course of 2022 to organizations that refuse to take ”no” as an answer to helping others succeed.

Machias Savings Bank has awarded $5,000 grants to each of the following organizations:

– Bangor Region YMCA

– Burlington Food Pantry

– Challenger Learning Center

– Penobscot Theatre

– Ronald McDonald House

During this round of voting, people from around Maine were encouraged to vote for their favorite nonprofits in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, and Franklin counties. The recipients listed above received the highest number of votes from participants.

The bank has already awarded $75,000 in grants to organizations around Maine this year, and previous recipients can be viewed online at movingmaineforward.com/yesgrant.

“It’s been so meaningful to us as an organization to not only be able to fund so many wonderful nonprofits over the course of the year, but also to see the community support and appreciation that each and every one of them has received,” said Melissa Denbow, VP, Community Experience Manager at Machias Savings Bank.

More information about the “YES!” Grant can be found online at http://www.movingmaineforward.com/yesgrant.