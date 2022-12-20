LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to approve new restrictions on where those without homes can stay.

The amendment bans people from camping, loitering or sleeping in public parks and other places between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Those who argued against the amendment say the city shouldn’t take away options for those experiencing homelessness.

“I don’t have no place to go, and I don’t have no place to sleep. That’s what I’m looking for right now,” Glen Norraik, who is experiencing homelessness, said.

Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre says this amendment came about because of complaints of the safety of homeless encampments.

“What we need to do here as a city is provide safety for all of our members of society, or our community, to enjoy the places that they should be able to enjoy without fear,” St. Pierre said.

He added that unhoused people can look for help at local shelters or the police station.