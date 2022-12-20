While the designation is not an outright ban, polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, require a report to federal, state or tribal officials if the amount released into soil or water meet or exceed a certain level. The Environmental Protection Agency could then require cleanups to protect public health and recover cleanup costs.

PFAS have been voluntarily phased out by U.S. manufacturers but are still in limited use and remain in the environment because they do not degrade over time.

3M said its decision was based on multiple factors, including “accelerating regulatory trends focused on reducing or eliminating the presence” of the chemicals in the environment.

The chemicals can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods of time, and evidence from animal and human studies indicates that exposure to PFAS may lead to cancer or other health problems, including damage to organs including the liver, kidneys and thyroid gland.

3M, based in Saint Paul, Minnesota, said it will exit all PFAS manufacturing and “work to discontinue use of PFAS” in all its products by the end of 2025.