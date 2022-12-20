This story will be periodically updated with the latest weather forecast.

Another storm is likely in store for most of Maine next weekend as a low pressure system moves into the area.

Although rainfall totals haven’t been projected at this time, heavy rainfall is expected throughout most of inland Maine starting sometime on Friday and continuing into Saturday, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain is likely to be accompanied by high winds, with strong gusts expected to impact utilities again this weekend.

Rainfall could freeze on Saturday morning as temperatures cool, likely making roadways slick. Those traveling for the holiday weekend are cautioned to stay aware of ongoing weather conditions.