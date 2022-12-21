SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in their community in a 5-to-2 vote Tuesday night.

Starting April 1, tobacco products with any added taste or smell will not be allowed for sale in South Portland.

The results of the vote aren’t a surprise as two previous hearings showed overwhelming support for the ban.

Some were concerned the products pose a risk to children with critics claiming the advertising is aimed at kids.

South Portland joins Portland, Brunswick, and Bangor as communities where flavored tobacco products are no longer sold.