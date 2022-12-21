Cooper Flagg, the former Nokomis High School standout and current star at Montverde Academy in Florida, has been named USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year of 2022, following some of the best players in the sport’s history.

Flagg, who in March won a Maine Class A state title with the Warriors, spent part of the summer with Team USA at the FIBA Men’s U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain where Flagg helped the U.S. to a 7-0 record and a world championship with a win over Spain.

During the tournament, Flagg averaged 9.3 points and 10 rebounds a game, while also averaging 2.4 steals and 2.9 blocks on the defensive end. With Nokomis, Flagg averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and four blocks per game, leading the Warriors to a 21-1 record and a Class A state championship.

Cooper and his twin brother, Ace, who both turn 16 Wednesday, transferred to Montverde Academy this summer. Cooper Flagg is a top player at Montverde, which is currently ranked as the second team in the country, according to ESPN.

Many of the game’s greats have won the award, which often goes to NBA stars in years where there are major competitions. That was not the case in 2022. Michael Jordan won the award in 1983 and shared it in 1984, while LeBron James got it in 2012. Last season, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant won the Male Athlete of the Year award for the third time in his career.